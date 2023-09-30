Live
- Popular Vehicles and Services files IPO papers with Sebi again; public issue entirely OFS
- Airtel now has over 50 million unique 5G customers
- SC imposes Rs 25K costs for filing 60-page synopsis against a 5-page HC order
- Dell considering a fresh investment in Bengaluru, says Karnataka govt
- AP CID serves notices to Nara Lokesh in IRR case, asks him to attend on October 4
- TMC will take MGNREGA job card holders to Delhi in special buses for protests in Delhi
- Loneliness blur line between real and fictional people: Study
- Vasireddy Padma complains to DGP against TDP leader over remarks on RK Roja
- Elon Musk's X paid nearly $20 million to creators: CEO Linda Yaccarino
- Let Centre stop our movement in Delhi, if it can: Abhishek Banerjee
Just In
Hyderabad: Five-year-old boy kidnapped in Falaknuma
After a five-year-old boy who was abducted at the Secunderabad railway station was rescued and the kidnappers were apprehended, another kidnapping incident occurred in old city of Falaknuma, where a five-year-old boy named Ayan was abducted by a stranger while playing in front of his house.
As the father of the victim has lodged a complaint with the Falaknuma police, the police examined the CCTV footage and formed into five teams to search for the kidnapper.
The police were able to rescue the kidnapped boy who was found under Madhapur Bridge. The kidnapper fled the scene upon seeing the police. The search operation, which lasted for six hours, successfully located the whereabouts of the boy.
Considering the critical condition of the child, he was taken to Gandhi Hospital for necessary medical tests and care. It is unfortunate to learn that the motive behind this kidnapping was for begging purposes.