Hyderabad: Five-year-old boy kidnapped in Falaknuma

After a five-year-old boy who was abducted at the Secunderabad railway station was rescued and the kidnappers were apprehended, another kidnapping incident occurred in old city of Falaknuma, where a five-year-old boy named Ayan was abducted by a stranger while playing in front of his house.

As the father of the victim has lodged a complaint with the Falaknuma police, the police examined the CCTV footage and formed into five teams to search for the kidnapper.

The police were able to rescue the kidnapped boy who was found under Madhapur Bridge. The kidnapper fled the scene upon seeing the police. The search operation, which lasted for six hours, successfully located the whereabouts of the boy.

Considering the critical condition of the child, he was taken to Gandhi Hospital for necessary medical tests and care. It is unfortunate to learn that the motive behind this kidnapping was for begging purposes.