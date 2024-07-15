Hyderabad: Food delivery boy dies in road accident

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old food delivery boy died after his bike collided with a motorcycle at Gachibowli on Saturday night.

The victim was identified as V Bhagwan Rao, a resident of Serilingampally and a native of Maharashtra, who was working with a food delivery company.

On Saturday around 10 pm, he was riding his bike from Wipro Junction to deliver a pizza when a Royal Enfield motorcycle coming from the opposite direction collided with him near BSR Tech Park. The man sustained serious injuries in the incident and was rushed to Osmania General Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment in the early hours of Sunday. The Gachibowli police registered a case.