Hyderabad: Forest Special CS Santi Kumari inspects Pala Pitta Cycling Park works

Hyderabad: Special Chief Secretary (Forest), Santi Kumari inspected the ongoing works taken up in Pala Pitta Cycling Park, Night Safari Area, Botanical Garden visitors zone and Conservation zone on Thursday.

During her visit she inspected the development works taken up in Pala Pitta Cycling Park's new STP proposed area, newly placed cycling sculpture/ Selfie Point, newly installed milestones and inaugurated the newly established Open Gym for Women.

TSFDC VC and MD Dr Chandrashekar Reddy explained the Santi about the cycling events, revenue and statistics and she also reviewed the removal of Eucalyptus and Subabul plants from the root level and also asked about the general maintenance of the park and also visited the Night Safari Area which is located beside the Botanical Garden and inspected developmental works like the formation of new tracks, visitors facilities, planting.