Hyderabad: Four arrested for online betting

Hyderabad: The North Zone Task Force on Friday apprehended four persons for indulging in online betting and organising gaming at a residence in Langar House. The accused were: Zameeruddin, Khaja Ahmed, Shahzayb, and Aazam Khan.

The Task Force officials said they received a tip-off about the illegal betting. They raided the residence and apprehended the accused, while three others absconded. A total of Rs 8.65 lakh was recovered.

The arrested persons were organising online betting games to earn illegal money. They created a website www.mahadevbook.com and made it available on Google. The gang was providing user ID and password to punters for playing games online. It was made available 24 hours a day. If a punter was playing a game of betting using the online mode by using the services provided by the accused, because the punter did not have direct access to the betting organiser. The gang was acting as a mediator between the organiser and punters and were maintaining around 550 punters, stated P Radhakishan Rao, DCP, Task Force.

He said, "The accused became professionals in doing the online and offline betting and were earning illegally. Once they were detained, they confessed that they have also created many such websites for facilitating online betting's.

The websites are, cricketbet9.com, cricketbet777.com, kingexchange.com, mahadevbet.com, goldexch, sky exchange. The gang was also offering betting services to punters on various online and offline games, such as Teen Patti, casino games, cricket, football, tennis. To do transactions for illegal gaming, they maintained multiple bank accounts and were earning a huge commission."