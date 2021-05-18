Hyderabad: Four held for black marketing injections

Kachiguda: The north zone task force along with Kachiguda police on Monday arrested four persons for black marketing, Amphotericin B liposome injections (used to cure black fungus) of Celon labs and seized four injections from their possession. The accused were identified as Yadaiah, Satish, Sai Kumar and Rajshekhar.

According to police, they got a tip off that the said persons were selling the injections illegally to needy patients for higher rates of Rs. 50,000, while the actual cost remained the same,. I.e. Rs. 7858. Upon receiving the information, the cops laid a trap near HP petrol station at Kachiguda and nabbed the accused when they arrived on the scene to sell the injections.

Further questioning revealed that all accused persons are from Medical profession and as the demand for these injections was growing rapidly due to the issue of black fungus, they hatched a conspiracy to sell it illegally at higher rates. All the accused were handed over to Kachiguda police for further booking of cases.