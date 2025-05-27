Hyderabad: Four held with 3.8 kg ganja

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, North Zone team, along with the Bollarum police, apprehended four persons involved in ganja peddling near Mission Model School, Freedom Foundation, Bollaram. They seized 3.8 kg ganja from them.

The police arrested Tamata Sanjay alias Tuna, a main peddler-cum-financier and rowdy-sheeter of Marredpally police station, previously involved in 24 criminal cases, Tamata Shiva Singh, transporter-cum-peddler and suspect sheeter of Tukaramgate PS, previously involved in 12 criminal cases, and sub-peddlers Jwala Deepanshu Kumar alias Bad Boy, and Ravula Naresh. Subba Rao of Araku (AP), a main ganja supplier is absconding.

According to the police, Sanjay and Shiva both are cousins. Sanjay and Deepanshu were good friends; to meet their lavish expenses they planned to bring ganja from Araku, to sell in Hyderabad and gain easy money.

As planned they sent Shiva and Ravula to bring Ganja from Subba Rao, their regular supplier, and sell it to needy customers at Balajinagar, Yapral, Awal, Bollarum and Tirumalgherry areas.

On information, the police apprehended Deepanshu and Naresh with 2.3 kg ganja and later Shiva and Sanjay with 1.5 kg ganja.