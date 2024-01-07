Hyderabad: Four more dump yards soon to dispose of city filth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked the officials to set up four dump yards on the four sides of Hyderabad city.

The dump yards will be established far away from the residential areas. Adequate measures will be taken to prevent any health problems arising due to the dump yards.

At present, there is only one dump yard in the entire city of Hyderabad in Jawahar Nagar. About 8,000 tonnes of garbage is being transported to the Jawahar Nagar dump yard every day. The dump yard has been creating trouble for the local dwellers with air pollution and bad smell. The officials brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that they identified new dump yard sites in Shamshabad and Medak in the past in order to reduce pollution. The CM asked the officials to examine the sites and establish them without disturbing local people. The Chief Minister suggested that 15 MW of electricity can be generated from garbage and for this establishment the officials should coordinate with TSSPDCL. The government will extend full support to set up garbage recycling plants.

The CM also said that the government has already decided to develop the Musi Riverfront in the first phase on a 55 km stretch. The government is determined to develop the entire areas of Ring Road to Ring Road. The government proposed to set up international level amusement parks, waterfalls, children water sports, street vendors, business centers, and shopping malls with unique designs in the catchment area of Musi river.

The CM also suggested creating a tourism circuit by connecting the historical buildings like Charminar, Golconda, Seven Tombs, Taramati Baradari located on the banks of Musi river. Entrepreneurs are invited to invest in these areas in the PPP model. The prospective investors are suggested to provide a facility to spend people in a pleasant atmosphere from 6 pm to 6 am. The CM asked the officials to build check dams and install water fountains and waterfalls in the Musi catchment area. The government will also support the construction of five star hotels.