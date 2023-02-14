Hyderabad: Free Haj application counters inaugurated at Haj House

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali along with Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman, Mohammed Saleem inaugurated the Free online Haj Application Facilitation Counters for Haj - 2023 at Haj House in Nampally on Monday. The free online Haj applications service for Haj – 2023 is available for twin cities Haj aspirants from February 13, 2023 Monday. The district intending Haj aspirants can approach the voluntary District Haj Societies in their respective district headquarters, who have rendered social free service for the past several years for help.

Mohammed Saleem said that the Haj application forms can be filled online only at the website of Haj Committee of India www.hajcommittee.gov.in and through 'HCOI' Mobile App. "Haj applicants must read the guideline/undertaking carefully before filling Haj application. Pilgrims must upload the first & last page of Machine-Readable Passport validity at least before 31st December 2023, Latest Passport Size Photograph with white background, copy of cancelled cheque of Cover Head and copy of Address Proof.

The Applicant can fill an online form in the Website or Mobile App of Haj Committee from their home," he added. For more information, the applicants are requested to visit the official website www.hajcommittee.gov.in. or call 040-232987. MLA Nampally and Member TSHC Jaffar Hussain Meraj, Telangana State Waqf Board Chairman and member TSHC Mohammed Masiullah Khan, TS Minority Finance Corporation Chairman, Imtiaz Ishaq and others were present on the occasion.