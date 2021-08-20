Hyderabad: Freedom Oils' gesture to Akshaya Patra

Kandi: Gemini Edibles and Fats India Ltd (GEF India), the marketers of Freedom Cooking Oils, as a part of their CSR initiative, have partnered with Akshaya Patra Foundation and provided 3 customised food delivery vehicles to the kitchen centre at Kandi. Thereby it will help in reaching more than 20,000 nutritious mid-day meals to the government schoolchildren every day. Each vehicle can reach out to over 4,000 beneficiaries.

Akshaya Patra Foundation Team Yagneshwara Prabhu, Vice President, Hyderabad Akshaya Patra Chapter, Rajini Sinha, State Head, Rohit Choudhary, national director, expressed their gratitude to GEF India for their support.

P Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Vice President (Sales and Marketing), Freedom Cooking Oils, said they were supporting Akshaya Patra with 6 such vehicles across different locations.

Shridhar Venkat, CEO, Akshaya Patra Foundation, said, "Hunger is a crime against humanity and school-going children have been severely impacted by malnutrition and Covid-19 in recent times.

We are serving mid-day meals to 1.8 million children every school day, thanks to donors, such as GEF India. Truly a corporate with a heart and an empathetic partner that embodies zeal."