Hyderabad: Frequent VIP movements throw city traffic into a tizzy

Hyderabad: Frequent VIP movements, including Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Union ministers' visits during busy hours, have caused significant inconvenience to commuters in the city. Two-wheeler riders have particularly suffered under the scorching heat during traffic jams. Commuters are forced to wait for more than 15 minutes on the roads due to the traffic congestion that follows the VIPs' departure. Some have even reported health issues like sunstroke due to the prolonged exposure to the heat.

The main stretches around Lakdikapool, Punjagutta, Somajiguda, Masab Tank, Begumpet, Banjara Hills, and Jubilee Hills face severe gridlock during daily VIP movements. Chief Minister KCR’s regular visit to the Secretariat from Begumpet via Somajiguda and Khairatabad has caused massive traffic disruptions. Previously, KCR carried out his duties from Pragati Bhavan, but since the inauguration of the new Secretariat, he visits the new office regularly.

The main concern arises from KCR’s afternoon arrival at the Secretariat, coinciding with the intense summer heat. Prashant, a marketing professional who frequently travels on Punjagutta and Lakdikapul stretch for business, struggles to navigate through the busy road when VIP convoys pass by. The extreme heat conditions make it unbearable for him to spend more time on the roads, posing a risk to his health. As a result, he is often confined inside the office until the CM and other VIP movements conclude for the day. Regular commuters also face the brunt of the afternoon traffic jams caused by VIP movements. They express their frustration at the lack of awareness about these movements on busy roads and demand that the traffic police introduce an alert system to notify them in advance. This way, they can avoid traveling on the particular stretch during VIP movements and prevent prolonged waits in sweltering conditions.

The recent visit of BSP Chief Mayawati to Hyderabad further exacerbated the troubles for commuters. It took 30 minutes to clear the traffic between Begumpet and Banjara Hills road, while traffic police struggled to manage the vehicular flow. Commuters emphasize that VIPs should consider the difficulties faced by people on the busy roads before venturing out. A robust alert system is also needed to ensure smooth traffic movement without disruptions during the afternoon, especially during the summer season.