Hyderabad: Friendship day turns fatal for PG student

Madinaguda: In a tragic incident, a girl died and three others sustained injuries when four friends went out to party on the Friendship Day. The tragedy happened on Sunday night here when they were returning home.

The girl was identified as Ashritha, pursuing MTech in Canada. The injured were : Abhishek, Satyaprakash and Tharuni. All were former college friends at a business school. They decided to meet for dinner, as Ashritha was in town. The police suspect they might have consumed alcohol, due to which the person driving could not steer properly and went on to hit roadside boulders.

According to the police, Abhishek, was pursuing higher studies, while Satyaprakash and Tharuni were working in a private firm.

The investigation revealed that Abhishek picked up the three from Tellapur. They went to a pub in Kondapur where they partied and had dinner. They left at around 11.30. Abhishek was driving the car. It is suspected that he was drunk and went on to hit the boulders.

G Suresh, Gachibowli CI, said, "the impact of the accident was such that the car rolled multiple times before falling on the road. Abhishek and Satyaprakash, seated in front, suffered injuries as the airbags were activated. Ashritha and Tharuni were seated behind. As the vehicle rolled Ashritha fell on the road. She suffered severe head injuries. Tharuni also suffered grievous injuries, but she did not come out, as she held on tightly to the door handle."

"By the time Ashritha was shifted to a nearby hospital she was declared dead on arrival. Tharuni is being operated on; she is still believed to be in critical condition. The two boys are out of danger. A case against Abhishek is registered for causing death due to negligence. Once the investigation is completed, he will be arrested," the CI added.