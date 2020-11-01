Hyderabad: Gandhi doctors on strike from today

Hyderabad: Demanding resumption of non-Covid services, the junior doctors of Gandhi Hospital have decided to boycott elective duties from November 1. At present, Gandhi is treating only the Covid patients.

Gandhi JUDA unit served a strike notice to the Superintendent to this effect. According to doctors, at present only 400 covid patients are there in the hospital and the entire Gandhi staff including 600 resident doctors and teaching faculty, 350 interns, 600 each nurses, and patient care staff are looking after them.

Non-Covid services resumption would be held in proper utilization of workforce and healthcare facilities, they said, adding that they will resume duties after their demand is accepted. Meanwhile, a junior doctors' delegation also called on Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday evening and urged him to resume non-Covid services in Gandhi hospital.