Hyderabad: Gang from Nepal held for burglary in businessman's house

A three-member gang has been arrested by the Cyberabad police for stealing Rs 5.20 lakh worth valuables from a businessman's house in Hyderabad.

Disclosing the case details, Cyberabad commissioner of police VC Sajjanar said that all the three people from Nepal were working in the businessman Madhusudan Reddy's house. The gang gained the trust of the employer and offered the food mixed with sedatives to the family. When the family were unconscious, the gang stole all the valuables things and fled the place, the CP said.

The Commissioner said that 10 special teams were deployed to trace the three persons who were traced in Uttar Pradesh. "The Uttar Pradesh police helped in tracing the burglars who were also involved in several theft cases in the country," Sajjanar said adding that five people of the gang are still at large.

Cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 5.20 lakh were seized from the gang, the CP said.

In a similar case in August 2020, a couple from Nepal who was working as domestic helpers in a realtor house at Sainikpuri stole cash, jewellery and electronic gadgets worth Rs 2 crore when the family was out for a wedding.