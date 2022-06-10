Hyderabad: Gangula lays foundation for MK Towers

Hyderabad : Civil Supplies and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar laid a foundation stone for the construction of Munnuru Kapu Towers at Kokapet, on the city outskirts on Thursday.

Addressing the public meeting to mark the occasion, Minister Kamalakar said that the State government has earmarked a total of 82 acres of land for the construction of self-respecting buildings to 42 backward class communities in Telangana, in which five acres of land is allocated to Munnuru Kapu community, besides the sanction of Rs five crores. Kamalakar said the proposed MK Towers consists of hostel, library, auditorium, dormitory, multipurpose hall and recreation centre. Minister for Tourism and Excise Srinivas Goud, who was the chief guest at the programme, said that the backward classes people are being recognised by the TRS government and K Chandrashekar Rao is the first Chief Minister for allocating the budget for the construction of self-respecting buildings to the BCs in the country.

Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, MLAs Jogu Ramanna, Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and Korukanti Chander, MLC Dande Vittal, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao and leaders from the community were present.