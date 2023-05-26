Hyderabad: Ganja addicts create nuisance, keep locals on edge

Hyderabad: Despite the continuous efforts put in by the police on the hideouts of criminals, some of the areas in the city are fast turning into hubs of ganja menace. Nuisance created by drug addicts continues to haunt the citizens as ganja users are often seen creating ruckus during nights among the passersby. Several incidents have been reported where addicts engage in fights with residents who question them on the nuisance being made.

Several areas have been spotted where people have been consuming ganja openly as evening descends. These addicts who apparently come from abusive backgrounds, are seen roaming in streets and creating nuisance on roadsides. Residents have been fed up with issues being caused due to open consumption of ganja. They allege that there are many hotspots in the city such as Chanchalguda, Yakutpura, Champapet, Chatrinaka, Nampally, Malakpet, Vanastalipuram, Kanchanbagh, Kukatpally, Ameerpet, Yousufguda and arterial roads connecting these areas which have become an open hub for consuming ganga.

According to residents, with easy transportation and availability of ganja in the area, peddlers are finding new ways to sell the illegal produce and residents are scared that their children may get influenced by weed users and fall prey to the deadly cannabis. Women are struck in fear of going out. “There are some open lands, which are now being used for anti-social activities. Not just this, even some people gather in the residential area late at night and consume ganja under tree shades,” said Asif Hussain Sohail, a social activist, who also runs anti-drug campaigns.

Many incidents were also reported in these areas. Recently, in Chanchalguda, a group of 8-10 ganja addicts targeted a family traveling in a car from Dabeerpura bridge towards Chanchalguda Jail.

The victim, Syed Abrar Ahmed, said when he, along with his wife and children, were returning home after attending a function, when their car reached CKS temple and slowed down at a speed breaker, they were attacked by youths high on ganja. However, when they called for help and started screaming.

Later, he along with MBT leader Amjedullah Khan filed a complaint with Rein Bazar police and demanded the immediate arrest of the youths responsible for this distressing incident.

“these illegal activities have not been curbed yet. The entire stretch from Chanchalguda jail to Dabeerpura bridge, and inner localities like Chawni, Nade Ali Baighas been witnessing such incidents. The Chanchalguda college ground has now turned a hub of such unruly addicts,” added Amjedullah Khan.

Residents demand that the entire stretch should be under the scanner of police and the authorities must ensure the safety of the locals from these addicts. “We residents urged the police to take up late night patrolling in locality and inner bylanes,” said Abdul Rahman. Police officer at Rein Bazar said, following the incident, they have been patrolling in such areas even in inner bylanes to ensure no further nuisance is been created by such unruly addicts.