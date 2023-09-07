Hyderabad: Ganja smuggling operation foiled, three arrested

Rangareddy: The Rajendranagar Zone SOT Police have thwarted a major attempt to smuggle 120 kgs of ganja (cannabis) from Odisha's Malkangiri to Karnataka's Bangalore, with Hyderabad suburbs in Mokila zone acting as a transit point. The operation carried out against all regulations, came to light through reliable information, and the Rajendranagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagadishwar Reddy shared the details of the case with the media at the Rajendranagar DCP office.

According to the police report, three individuals—Cherukupalli Srikanth from Medchal, Srinivas Prem Kumar, and John Judson from Tamil Nadu, were apprehended for and their motive was to make easy money by transporting ganja acquired from a person named Venky in Malkangiri, Odisha, for Rs 500 per kg.

Venky, the initial source of the ganja, managed to evade capture and is currently at large.

Authorities seized a staggering 120 kg of ganja, with an estimated street value of Rs 24 lakh. The investigation has also revealed that the prime accused, Cherukupalli Srikanth, has a prior criminal record, having been previously accused in theft cases in various police stations, including Hayat Nagar, Ghatkesar, Medipalli, Balanagar, Keesara, and Patan Cheruvu.

Srikanth, the main accused, came into contact with Srinivas Prem Kumar and John Judson from Tamil Nadu during his incarceration.