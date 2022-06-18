Hyderabad: GHMC DRF teams lend helping hand to fire dept, Railway staff

Hyderabad: As many as six Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) attended the burned trains, especially parcel bogies which had tonnes of various materials that got burned completely after a massive protest erupted at the Secunderabad railway station on Friday morning.

According to the officials, a total of 36 personnel immediately reached the railway station after it received information about fire incidents in trains. After the alert, the DRF teams helped the Fire Department personnel control the fire in trains. After the fire in trains was stopped the DRF personnel removed all the burned items from the parcel bogies and moved all the material to the railway platforms.

The teams also helped the railway personnel to move all the damaged material, stalls, glasses, and other giant items that require more personnel. Moreover, the DRF personnel also helped the railway staff clear tracks that were covered with the damaged items belonging to the station's property.