Hyderabad: GHMC expedites relief activities

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC ) Commissioner, Lokesh Kumar said that the corporation was taking all steps to bring rain-affected areas into normalcy.

The "Disaster Response Force (DRF), has been kept on high alert and people are being cautioned on a regular basis. People living in low-lying areas are being evacuated to safer places. About 37,409 families of various colonies have been affected due to heavy downpour in the last five days.

As part of a relief measure, ration kits and three blankets worth Rs 2,800 were being distributed at their doorsteps to each of these families. A total of 20,000 kits have been distributed so far and it would be completed by Monday.

Annapurna centers are serving 90,000 meals in the afternoons and 60,000 meals in the evenings free of cost," he added.