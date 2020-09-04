Hyderabad: GHMC fines Paradise food court of Rs 3 lakh for illegal advertisement

The Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of GHMC fined Paradise food court of Rs 3 lakh for erecting an unauthorized advertisement erecting unauthorized advertisement element above 15 ft in height from ground level.

It is also learned that Paradise management used the advertisement with brightness more than the permitted level which is an offence committed under section 420,421of GHMC Act and as per GO number 68.



GHMC levied fine on a complaint from one Umesh Kumar who tweeted to EVDM wing attaching the image of the advertisement.



Srikhande Umesh Kumar, founder of Know Your Rights and Consumer rights activist said that there are many illegal erections of advertisements are there in GHMC limits such as erection of illegal hoardings/flexes/Advertisement boards.



"People should come forward and file complaints with the EV&DM which impose huge penalties on the establishments.