Hyderabad: GHMC flooded with public grievances

Hyderabad: With continuous rainfall in the city for the past two days, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is flooded with public grievances. A total of 274 public grievances were received, of which the civic body resolved 35, while 239 are in progress.

The grievances like waterlogging, overflowing nalas, road repairs were received through GHMC app, Twitter and GHMC helpline.

The highest number of complaints pertained to drainage overflow. As per the grievance report of GHMC, 92 complaints were of drainage overflow in two days. The civic body could only resolve 11 complaints and 81 are pending.

The second highest number of complaints (46) received were regarding over-flowing nalas/drains in different parts of the city. The GHMC left 38 pending. A total of 42 complaints sought road repairs (potholes) of which the civic body solved three and 39 are in progress. On water logging 39 complaints were received and seven were solved, while 32 are in progress.

The GHMC also received complaints like building wall collapse, fallen tree and tree branches, dilapidated building conditions.