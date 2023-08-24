Hyderabad: GHMC general body meeting held peacefully

Hyderabad: The 7th general meeting of the GHMC was held peacefully under the chairperson ship of Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Wednesday. The Mayor addressed the members on the occasion and urged them to extend full cooperation so that the council meeting could have meaningful discussions and the authorities would reply on the questions raised by them.

She also urged them to bring to the notice of the Council the problems of the people without expecting political gains. The Members were requested to utilise their precious time for the people. She said that Under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR, development and welfare schemes were being implemented in the state. She said that the schemes being implemented by the state government for the social and economic upliftment of the downtrodden and weaker sections of the society were reaching every doorstep of the state. She said that the state had set an example of implementing great schemes in an innovative manner like nowhere else in the country. The Mayor said that under the guidance of state Municipal Administration, Urban Development and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, efforts were being made to create better infrastructure in the city.

While a discussion was going on missing roads in the meeting, Congress party corporators demanded that sanitation workers be made permanent. The mayor then asked the members to speak on the issue one by one on behalf of their party. BJP corporator Vanga Madhusudhan Reddy, former deputy mayor Baba Fasiuddin from TRS and Salim Baig from MIM spoke on the occasion. All parties have supported that sanitation workers should be made permanent. The mayor said that a positive decision regarding the permanent sanitation workers would be taken from a humanitarian point of view and asked the commissioner to speak on the matter. The commissioner explained that it would be brought to the notice of the State government as discussed in the meeting.

When Sitaphalmandi corporator Samala Hema was asked how many slip and missing roads had been constructed after the formation of Telangana, project CE Devanand replied that In the first phase of the missing link project, Rs. 22 works had been taken up at a cost of Rs 275.53 crore and 24.301 km of roads had been completed. In the second phase, 13 works are in various stages of progress to complete 20.57 km stretch at a cost of Rs 216.79 crore, he said and added that In the third phase, Administrative sanction has been obtained at an estimated cost of Rs. 2410 crore, out of which 50 priority roads had been sanctioned by the government at a cost of Rs. 1500 crore.