Hyderabad GHMC gets a new Commissioner

D Ronald Rose
 D Ronald Rose

Telangana State Government has transferred GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and appointed state Finance Secretary D Ronald Rose as the new Commissioner.

Lokesh Kumar was transferred and appointed as Additional Election Commissioner.

Another senior IAS official and Excise and Prohibition Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmad was also transferred and posted as Additional Election Commissioner. Senior IAS official , who is writing for posting, has been appointed as Commissioner to the Excise department.

