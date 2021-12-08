Hyderabad: GHMC neglect raises a stink as garbage piles up in Sanathnagar

Hyderabad: Residents of Sanathnagar are facing hardships with a plethora of problems like overflowing drains, garbage piles on either side of roads and mosquito menace, the dysfunctional water ATM at the local bus-stand, besides potholes on its premises.

Udaynagar Welfare Association president M Srikkanth, said, "A major problem in Sanathnagar is overflowing drains which hampers movement of both the commuters and locals who dub it as a growing menace. The residents have been facing this problem for long. Though several complaints have been lodged with authorities they are not taking any action on them."

He adds, as garbage piles up on roads the residents are forced to move with their noses closed to ward off unbearable stink. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) sanitation staff don't clear garbage regularly. "We request the officials concerned to devote attention to the issue and act to improve sanitation measures."

The locals also face serious issues with potholes on roads and mosquito menace. They accuse that authorities are not taking up fogging activities regularly. A resident of Sanathnagar, A Vijay said the potholed roads hamper the movement of commuters. Even at the bus-stand there are potholes; we request the GHMC to take up repairs of roads on the premises immediately".

"The residents also face health issues with mosquitoes which are assuming menacing proportions, as fogging activities are not being taken up regularly. As people are forced to spend sleepless nights, we request the GHMC to take up immediate fogging in vulnerable areas so as to check the menace.

The water ATM installed at the bus- stand was dysfunctional for a long time, charges A Raghu, a resident, negating the very purpose for which it was put up serving the needs of both people and travellers. He also alleges that in a few areas streetlights are not working. "In areas like Ashok Colony streetlights don't get switched on forcing both the commuters and residents to face dark nights."