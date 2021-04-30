Hyderabad: GHMC neglects sanitation in Covid-hit Old City

Charminar: Although the city is in the grip of the second wave of Covid-19, spraying of disinfectants or sanitation drive in affected areas is not being carried out by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in containment zones in southern parts.

The state of affairs in Old City in particular is bad, and the residents' request to GHMC to disinfect their localities has fallen on deaf ears. They have raised several online complaints with the civic body, but the spraying of the chemical solution has yet to be taken up in containment zones in the Old City.

Last week, GHMC declared two containment zones each in Malakpet, Santoshnagar, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Falaknuma and Rajendranagar which fall under the South Zone. But eight days have passed and neither disinfectant operation nor any sanitisation drive has been carried out in any area of the Charminar zone.

"The GHMC is totally neglecting the Old City and the health department has also failed to address the problems faced by the people," said Mohammed Ahmed, vice president, Telugu Desam Party's Minority Cell.

The virus has claimed the lives of many in those areas in a span of a few days. Let alone spraying of the disinfectants in the areas, even regular sanitation operations like clearing of garbage has not been taken up. As a result, there is an increase in mosquito menace," he added.

Several complaints registered on the GHMC app have no effect. "In one week, I have given 3-4 complaints, but there is no response. They claim that the problem will be solved within 48 hours, but the complaint gathers dust," said Mohammed Zubair Saleem, a resident of Noor Khan Bazar.

Another resident, Ahmed, said there was a pile of garbage in his area. "It has been there for four days, but no action has been initiated."

Last year, the GHMC South Zone deployed DRF vehicles to disinfect parts of the Old City. Though the second wave is more dangerous, officials have not woken up yet. "I have also given a representation to the zonal commissioner and also to the public health officer to carry out sanitisation drive in parts of the Old City," said Abdul Rahman, a social activist.