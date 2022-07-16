Hyderabad: GHMC plans to provide skill development training to slum youth

Hyderabad: In order to uplift the standard of people living in slums, and to help unemployed youth to get good job opportunities, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is to provide skill development training in various fields. The corporation aims to train more than 600; priority will be given to women. In GHMC 4,846 colonies have 1,466 notified and non-notified slums.

The GHMC officials say that although a large number of youngsters have good qualifications, they lack skills. Hence the GHMC has decided to take up training programmes on a pilot basis from the Kukatpally zone.

According to officials, apart from providing self-employment training, youth would get better placements in various national and international companies as the GHMC will enter into MoUs with Lighthhouse Community Foundation (LCF) to train slum dwellers aged 18-35. After the standing committee's approval, the training will be started in the Serilingampally zone, said an official. The LCF is to tie up with MNCs; industries training centres will be set up in HUDA Colony in the Model Market building on a pilot basis.



According to youths' education and eligibility placements will be given through LCF in companies. Earlier, the LCF, with the Pune Municipal Corporation, had provided job opportunities to many, in companies and factories and helped in uplifting their standard of living. Even to uneducated people, it provided self-employment training along with financial aid. In Pune municipality, it provided 7,200 jobs of the 11,000 registered. Every year it is giving free training to about 60.

The training will be given in IT, ITes ( information technology enable services), Java, CCNA, data entry, non-voice BPO, web designing, computer hardware and networking, general duty assistant, automobile repairing of two, three and four wheelers, photography, mobile repairing, bakery preparation, informed an LCF official.

For women the training includes nursing, cooking, beautician, fitness and service-oriented programmes. If some courses are not available with LCF, the required training will be provided in other institutions according to the candidates' choice.