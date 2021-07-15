Hyderabad: GHMC sanitation, estates, Ads wings top in public grievances

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) received a total Public Grievances of 1, 56,106 from different wings like sanitation, estates, advertisements etc during the past 6 months.

During the period the civic body has addressed 1, 27,759 complaints that they got through GHMC app, call centre, Dial 100, toll free number 040-21111111 and Twitter.

According to the data given by the sources from January 1 to July 12 2021 the civic body has resolved most of the public grievances and about 28,347 were left unsolved.

The public grievances of different departments like Health and Sanitation show the most pending grievances.

The wing has received total complaints of 54,891 of which it has solved 45, 814 complaints while 9,077 complaints are still pending.

''We are focusing on resolving the public grievances which came to our notice and even the public were satisfied as we are solving their problems as soon as possible and sometimes to solve a grievance it requires a time as we have to coordinate with the other departments,'' said an GHMC official.

However in the past 6 months the Health and Sanitation wing received the most complaints compared with other wings.

Electrical wing received total complaints of 38,834 of which the concerned department has resolved 36,567 while 2,270 complaints remain unsolved.

The lowest number of complaints were received for the Land Acquisition as the civic body received 29 complaints and resolved 26 complaints leaving only 3 complaints to be solved.

As per the data, Health and Sanitation, Entomology and Town Planning are the top three wings that the most of the public grievances were pending compared to others.

Advertisements, Estates, Sports and Land Acquisition wings show that they received less complaints and show only few of the public grievances were left pending unsolved.