Hyderabad: GHMC Sounds Monsoon Alert

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar on Wednesday issued a 'Monsoon Caution Alert' asking people not to open manhole covers or safety grills installed near nalas to prevent accidents.

He stated in public advisory that citizens should not open catch pit covers to drain out rainwater.

"Human life is very precious; people should be very careful as nalas may be deep and may flow at full capacity during heavy rain making it dangerous," said the commissioner, adding that people should not remove open safety grills fixed at nalas for any reason, do not enter nalas, do not dump/pick any debris from nalas or storm water drains.

Kumar warned that penalties will be imposed by the GHMC in case of violations of orders. For any assistance citizens can contact 040-2111 111 1.