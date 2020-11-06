Hyderabad: GHMC standing panel nod for key measures

Hyderabad: The GHMC Standing Committee, which met here on Thursday with Mayor Bonthu Rammohan in the chair, discussed and adopted nine resolutions. They included re-modelling of the existing damaged culvert due to heavy floods from Dabeerpura to Malakpet at Azampura and construction of a retaining wall in gap portions, under Malakpet constituency, at an estimated cost of Rs 2.8 crore.

The meeting approved extension of hiring of four SGH vehicle-mounted fogging machines for a period of six months up to April 30, gave administrative sanction for Rs 2.8152 crore to continue allotment of 100 civil engineering graduates selected on outsourcing basis by the National Academy of Construction to the Town Planning wing from December 2020 to November 2021. It okayed promotion of senior assistants to the post of superintendents and filling of the post of superintendent from senior assistants,

The standing committee permitted extending the services of Mohd. Abdul Salam, retired tahsildar, as liaison officer to liaison between GHMC and Telangana Secretariat for one year from September 26, 2020 onwards on monthly remuneration of Rs 20,000 on contract basis and gave administrative sanction for Rs. 2.4 lakh per annum and to utilise his services in the election section in the head office.

The meeting approved a proposal to lay 30 metre wide road from NH 44 to Industrial area Ram Reddy Nagar via Fox Sagar (Petbasheerabad HT Line Road) and ratified shifting of alignment of NH 44 to Fox Sagar and Shiva temple to Dinasole Industries to Dulapally "T" Junction. The shifting is to be incorporated in the master plan after acquiring 110 properties.

It gave approval for acquiring 100 properties from Road No. 82 Jubilee Hills to Dargha via Narne Road No. 78 Jubilee Hills for the construction of an additional lane at Narne as also for acquiring of 92 properties for proposed 30 metre wide road from Gajularamaram at Ambedkar statue (post office) via Sri Balaji Layout to Bachupally Road.

Besides zonal Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar, the committee members present included Gandham Jyosthna, Mudraboyina Srinivasa Rao, Zuveria Fathima, Meer Basith Ali, Sama Swapna, Mirza Mustafa Baig, Sunnam Rajmohan, Muta Padma Naresh, Kolanu Lakshmi, V Sindhu, Sabitha Kishore, Dhananjay Bhai, A Rruna. Also present were zonal Commissioners Upender Reddy, B Mamatha, B Srinivas Reddy and Samrat Ashok and enforcement wing director Vishwajith Kampati.