Hyderabad: GHMC takes up de-silting of nalas, drains

Hyderabad: Ahead of the monsoon, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has started de-silting of nalas and storm-water drains. Apart from this work the civic body is focusing on safety measures near nalas.

In the Kukatpally GHMC zone engineering wing of the corporation has taken up fencing and plantation all along the nala in Fathenagar ward, under Moosaper circle.

The work was inspected by Kukatpally GHMC zonal commissioner V Mamatha. She instructed officials to speed up the work and complete it before the monsoon.

She said in order to restrict people from dumping waste in nalas fencing around them has been arranged. Nalas have been developed under the Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP).

Mamatha asked officials to ensure that the nalas are free of waste and there is no dumping of construction material in and around them. The civic body officials on Wednesday removed about two tonnes of waste using earth movers from the Fathenagar nala. The GHMC will continue the de-silting work to avoid overflowing of nalas during the monsoon. Officials warned the public not to dump any waste in nalas; if identified they will be levied heavy penalties.