Hyderabad: GHMC takes up road levelling works

Shalibanda: Following The Hans India report 'Smooth road turns accident-prone' published on February 8, the GHMC officials took up works for levelling of manholes on the stretch between Lal Darwaza to Syed Ali Chabutra.

The GHMC staff began clearing the hindrances and started levelling manholes. There are at least 7-8 manholes on the stretch which were uneven and caused inconvenience to the motorists. In the report it was mentioned that due to the caved in manholes reports of frequent accidentshad gone up. Because of the improper and shoddy work, the stretch caved in at many places forming potholes. At least four to five motorists slipped and met with accidents in the last one month. Even after the road was re-carpeted recently, the depth of the pit has only increased and the motorists regularly lost balance and fell.

Engineering wing of GHMC started the levelling of manholes on Wednesday. "After the news was published, the concerned officers inspected the road and very next day the works of levelling manholes were started," said K Venkatesh a social activist.

"The authorities should clear the roads of all the debris after the works were completed. Now that the elections are over, the civic body must complete the pending works," he added.

"These pending works have become a threat to the motorists as they are finding it difficult to ride on the uneven road," felt Mohammed Mustafa, an owner of readymade garment shop.

When contacted, the GHMC officials on condition of anonymity said that after the roads are re-carpeted, the levelling of manholes have been taken up and would be completed in the next two days. The works on the stretch were delayed due to the Mayoral elections.