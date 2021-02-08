Hyderabad: Smooth road turns accident-prone

Shalibanda : In the absence of road dividers, signboards and caved in manholes, the newly recarpeted road has turned into accident prone zone for motorists. As youth hit the now smoother road at high speeds, incidents have only increased. GHMC and traffic authorities are yet to take a call on finding a solution on the stretch between Lal Darwaza to Syed Ali Chabutra road.

According to denizens, the stretch is one of the busy roads with regular bus services taking this route. The road from Charminar to Shalibanda X Roads, and after 400 meters at Lal Darwaza X Roads there are road dividers, but after that there is no road divider till Shamsheergunj.

"Yes! The road is narrow in most of the places in the stretch, but the authorities must install dividers and control traffic to avert accidents," said Shaker Ahmed, a regular commuter.

As it is the main road there should be a divider, road markings, signboards and most importantly the authorities should level manholes. The civic body must take up road widening projects which were sanctioned long ago which may reduce accidents due to the traffic congestion," said K Venkatesh, a social activist.

He said that a few years back there was a temporary divider installed on the stretch and generally removed during the festivals. "The traffic police along with GHMC must take measures and initiate works in the stretch," he noted.

According to observers, after the road was re-carpeted, the number of accidents have only gone up as most of the manholes are not leveled. "There are at least 5-6 manholes in stretch which are damaged and not levelled.

Because of the unscientific leveling, the road near a pan shop caved in forming a big hole. At least four to five motorists slipped and met with accidents in the last one month.

Even after the road was re-carpeted recently, the depth of the pit has only increased and the motorists regularly lose balance and fall," said Shaik Najeeb, a shopkeeper on the stretch.