Hyderabad: GHMC tardy with pre-monsoon works

Hyderabad: With just a few days left for monsoon to hit the city Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) states that works might remain incomplete. Even after Hyderabad lost 33 lives, nearly 40,000 families got badly impacted and suffered a property loss of Rs 6.7 billion (Rs 670 crores) due to rains in October last year GHMC remains numb.

However in some parts of the city works like desilting and widening of nalas, lakes and construction of retaining walls, to prevent the floods have been done but they remain incomplete.

Speaking to The Hans India GHMC official on request of anonymity said that civic body is taking all the measures for the coming monsoon and officials say that most of the desilting works were finished in the city and spent 45 crores for desilting 221 kms for free flow of water during the monsoon.

Though the works were accelerating in the different parts of the city like construction of drain boxes and retaining walls, desilting, works may not be finished by this monsoon season.

He further added that the civic body took the necessary steps for this monsoon season for the free flow of rainwater and to prevent inundation whereas the civic body is concentrating on low-lying areas and the works may take more time to finish as the civic body looks out for the permanent solutions.

To prevent inundation and drain out rainwater and for development and widening of nalas, the State has accorded administrative sanction of Rs 858 crore and asked the civic body to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The officials at GHMC said that DPRs were under process following which tenders will be floated.As the Detailed projects were underway and till date the tenders were not called, most of the works may not be finished by this monsoon.

The civic body deployed Monsoon Emergency teams 139 static labour teams in all the six zones and 67 mobile emergency teams with 78 vehicles with a cost of Rs 32.96 crore.