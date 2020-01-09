Hyderabad: GHMC tax inspector, assistant in ACB net

Tax inspector of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in Serilingampally and his assistant Sai has been caught by the officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau for taking bribe.

Yadaiah demanded Rs 30,000 bribe from a builder on the promise of reducing property tax. The builder who did not want to give the bribe has approached ACB. The officials laid a trap in the office and caught Yadaiah red-handed while accepting the money.

Yadaiah is learned to have taken Rs 15,000 from the builder earlier and was caught while accepting the remaining amount. Currently, the ACB is conducting searches in the office.

On 23rd July 2019, a tax inspector Durga Rao and his attender Giri were arrested by the ACB for demanding bribe from one Balaji for assessment of tax of 12 flats in block-1 of Sri Venkateshwara apartments in Mirzalguda of Malkajgiri.