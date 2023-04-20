Hyderabad: GHMC to hold annual summer coaching camps

Hyderabad:The GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) will be organising annual Summer Coaching Camp-2023 for children between 6 to 14 years from April 25 to May 31.

These coaching camps will be held in 44 different sporting disciplines for children and interested students should register by visiting www.ghmc.gov.in/sports.

According to GHMC, the 44 sports including hockey, judo, karate, cricket, basketball, archery, badminton, and boxing are some among the sports that will be featured in the GHMC Summer Coaching Camp 2023. In addition to training, the corporation will also organise competitions during the summer camps.

Awareness sessions on various sporting topics, quiz competitions on sports and tournaments of selected games will also be held. National and international players will also be invited and interactive sessions will be held with children.

As many as 16 types of games will be organised as part of the Inter SCC tournament from May 15 to 19. The games include Basketball, Badminton, Boxing, Cricket, Chess, Carroms, Football, Gymnastics, Hockey, Kabaddi, Roller skating, Sepak Takraw, Table tennis, Tennis, Tennikoit, and Volleyball.