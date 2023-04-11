Hyderabad: GHMC to upskill jobless youth from slums in city

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is taking steps to uplift the standard of living of those residing in slums by providing training in various fields. In addition to civic developmental works, the GHMC has partnered with the Lighthouse Community Foundation (LCF) to provide skill development and upgradation training for unemployed youth from economically weaker sections. The goal is to train 500 people every year.

On Monday, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi inaugurated the joint skill training centre established by GHMC and LCF at the GHMC Model Market building in Huda colony, Chandanagar, under Serilingampally zone, marking the beginning of the first lighthouse programme in Telangana. The Deputy Mayor Mote SrilataShobhan Reddy, local MLA, and others were present.

The GHMC has initiated the training programme on a pilot basis in Serilingampally, and based on the outcome, it will be continued in over 1,400 slums in a phased manner. 500 beneficiaries will be trained every year as part of the project. An official from GHMC stated, "GHMC jurisdiction has over 4,800 colonies and 1,400 notified and non-notified slums. To improve the living standards of slum dwellers, this employment generation programme is being taken up."

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi mentioned that the LCF is working to empower the youth who do not have the opportunity to grow in society. It is enhancing skill development and increasing job opportunities and also providing opportunities to start their own business. She added that through the GHMC UCD department, areas inhabited by low-income city dwellers, including Papireddy Colony, Shanti Nagar, VemuKunta, and Gopinagar, will be enrolled in the program by conducting wide awareness programmes.

The training programme provides tailoring, beautician, retail, personality development, and communication skills to young men and women between 18 to 35 years of age. So far, 150 people have registered for training, and 36 have secured placements and are earning Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 per month.

The identified youth and women will be trained in accounts executive, investment banking, software development and testing, web development, nursing assistant, electrician, beauty and wellness, and IT and ITES, including Java, Data Entry, non-voice Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), web designing, computer hardware, etc.

The CEO of Lighthouse, Ruchi, mentioned that through Lighthouse, they are giving encouragement and training to the youth to choose a good career. She added that 1.3 lakh youth across the country have benefited from the foundation.