Hyderabad: GHMC wing acts against illegal posters on Kaushik Reddy

Hyderabad: As the TRS party posters, featuring ex-Congress candidate of Huzurabad constituency P Kaushik Reddy, were put up at many parts of the city on Wednesday, netizens pointed out on social media seeking immediate action by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management(EVDM) wing, as they were against norms.



These posters/banners/posters/flags were seen in Banjara Hills (from Chutneys to KBR Park) Gachibowli, Khajaguda Crossroads, Filmnagar and from Jubilee hills to TRS Bhavan.

Reddy who joined the TRS in the evening faced criticism on his first day in the new party, as banners were put up by his supporters, greeting him.

The public took up the issue on social media by posting pictures of the banners/hoardings/advertisements, tagging the EVDM wing to act immediately. They pointed out that the illegal banners may become a serious threat to public safety with winds and rain.

The EVDM wing reacted to public tweets by penalising Reddy. The directorate of EVDM had been continuously issuing e-challans against those posters/advertisements. Challans are being issued if size of advertisements or name-boards exceeded 15 per cent of the frontage of a building. It noted other violations, including use of moving, rotating or variable message on advertising devices without written permission from competent authority, which is an offence under the GHMC Act.

The EVDM not only issued challans, but also deployed the Disaster and Response Force (DRF) teams to remove the 'illegal' banners/ posters.











