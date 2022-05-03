Hyderabad: GHMC's new swimming pool all set for inauguration

Hyderabad: The newly constructed six-lane swimming pool at B N Reddy Nagar in Vanasthalipuram is all set for inauguration. The swimming pool was constructed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore.

This summer the GHMC took 18 various sports development works at an estimated cost of Rs 87 crore. About 10 of them have been completed and made available for the citizens.

According to officials, the swimming pool has underwater lights, separate 3 men and 3 women changing rooms with 6 bathrooms, separate coach rooms, storerooms and outdoor showers.

An official from the Sport wing of GHMC said, "Swimming is not just for athletes but for everyone, for physical and mental well-being. A total of 15 swimming pools have been built under the GHMC limits and two more pools are under progress in Kattedan and Lalapet. Of all the swimming pools, special baby pools have been set up in Moghalpura, Chandulal Baradari, Amberpet."