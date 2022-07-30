Hyderabad: GHMC's smart move to swat mosquito menace

Hyderabad: In a bid to check the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will launch the 'Every Sunday 10 minutes at 10 am' programme in various parts of the city on July 31. The objective of the programme is to combat mosquito breeding and save people from diseases and fevers.

Under the programme, stagnant water inside houses and surroundings will be emptied as they could turn into mosquito breeding spots. The programme will be conducted in different parts of the city for the next 10 weeks. The civic officials will explain the residents about the importance of emptying stagnant water to prevent diseases like Malaria and Dengue.

Chief Entomologist at GHMC Ram Babu said that the Entomology department has identified 4,846 colonies within the GHMC limits to carry out awareness drives and ensure that homes practice mosquito control measures.

He said that the GHMC will also conduct aggressive fogging and spraying in the colonies. The civic body will also take up other operations of the drive like anti-larvae operations in lakes, ponds, and tanks, Gambusia fish in lake areas, oil balls in dirty water, announcements via Swachh autos, and distribution of educational material such as leaflets, stickers, and cloth banners.