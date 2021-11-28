Hyderabad: GHMC's smart way to combat mosquito menace

Hyderabad: To address the issue of mosquito menace in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has undertaken a pilot project 'Telangana Mosquito Digital Solution' (TMDS), where it will attach smart trackers to fogging machines to help operators to know how far they can travel in a day and can take fogging measures systematically.



So far, the civic body has been following two methods to combat mosquito menace. One being the drone method through which chemicals are sprayed on lakes and waterbodies by drones. As many as six helicopter drones were handed over to each zone under the municipal corporation. Another being the regular fogging method.

According to GHMC Chief Entomologist Rambabu, around 10 portable fogging machines as well as 64 vehicles have been mounted with smart trackers. By enabling these devices, the GHMC Zonal Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Entomology Wing officials and those working in the field can monitor the fogging process from time-to-time.

"This new technology makes it easier for fogging machine operators to know how far they can travel in a day and to take fogging measures systematically. We hope that this approach will reduce mosquito breeding and all areas can be easily covered by the GHMC," said Rambabu.