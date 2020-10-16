Hyderabad: Girl gang-raped by three friends in Kukatpally

In a brutal incident, a girl was sexually assaulted by her three male friends at a lodge in Kukatpally in Hyderabad. The incident came to light on Friday after the victim and family filed a case against the accused.

In the complaint, the family said that the girl was also threatened to dire consequences if she revealed the incident.

Getting into details, the three accused mixed the sedatives in a cake and invited the girl to celebrate her birthday in a lodge. They made the girl eat the cake and sexually exploited her when she fell unconscious. The incident took place on October 5 and the girl is a resident of Jubilee Hills.

The victim concealed matter from her parents. However, they learned it when the girl fell sick on October 11 and was rushed to a hospital. The girl disclosed the matter to her parents when they confronted her.

The girl's parents rushed to the police station and filed a complaint against the accused identified as Joseph, Ramu and Naveen.