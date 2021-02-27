Hyderabad: GITAM organises talk on policy formulation

Rudraram: Kautilya School of Public Policy of GITAM in association with GITAM School of Humanities & Social Sciences (GSHS) organised a talk on 'Policy formulation' on Friday.

Delivering a talk on 'The Chanakya Approach,' Prof K S Vijayaragavan explored Kautilya'sArthashastra, the 'sutras and' the mode of teaching and its overview. He emphasised on 10 'mantras' of Chanakya and their meaning.

Prof Vijayaragavan explained that Arthashastra deals thoroughly with the qualities and disciplines needed for a king to rule his subjects effectively and judiciously. It expounds principles for promoting the protection and welfare of people, ensures the speculation of themes of their Dharma by authority and example, improves a king's discipline by enhancing his learning in all branches of knowledge, so that he can endears himself to his subjects.

Prof VVV Nagendra Rao, Director, GSHS, and Sridhar Pabbisetty, Founding Director, Kautilya School of Public Policy, felicitated the guest on the occasion.