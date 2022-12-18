Hyderabad: Glittering graduation parade held at IAF Academy

Hyderabad: To mark the successful culmination of the training of 168 Flight Cadets of Flying and Ground Duty branches of the Indian Air Force, a Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of the No. 210 course was held at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal on Saturday.

As per the release, Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, Chief of the Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force was the Reviewing Officer (RO) of the parade. The presence of Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan underlined the strong bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh and made this CGP unique as it is the first instance when the parade was reviewed by a Foreign Service Chief. During the CGP, the graduating Flight Cadets were conferred with the 'President's Commission'.

On this occasion, 6 officers from the Indian Navy and 9 officers from the Indian Coast Guard were also awarded 'Wings' on the successful completion of their flying training at the Air Force Academy. After the 'Pipping Ceremony', the RO presented awards to the Flying Officers who had excelled in various disciplines of training.

Flying Officer Ashutosh Narayan Paliwal of the Flying branch was awarded the President's Plaque and the Chief of the Air Staff 'Sword of Honour' for standing first in the overall order of merit in the Pilots' Course. Flying Officer Akansha Kharb was awarded the President's Plaque for being first in the overall order of merit in the Ground Duty branches. Flying Officer Shelar Mayuresh Sanjay was awarded the President's Plaque for being first in the Navigation branch, said senior officer. Shaikh Abdul Hannan, Bangladesh Air Force Chief highlighted that India and Bangladesh have an umbilical connection.

This connection has been more profound since Bangladesh Liberation war in 1971. With this heritage, both countries have an understanding of mutual trust and respect. Both the countries have a significant role to play in ensuring the security of the region, and our Defence forces conduct regular joint exercises to ensure that we have synergy in our effort.

The ceremony culminated with the newly commissioned officers marching-out, in slow march, to the traditional notes of 'Anandaloke' by Rabindranath Tagore,added senior officer, Defence wing, Hyderabad.