Hyderabad: Going green a solution to curb pollution

Hyderabad: Environment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Thursday expressed concern that pollution was increasing everywhere and that spreading greenery will help overcome it. Participating in a function held on the occasion of National Pollution Control Day, the minister urged people to grow greenery.

He said the State government was taking all steps to overcome the pollution problem by increasing awareness and spreading greenery. He asked the Pollution Control Board officials to take measures to create awareness and grow greenery to bring down pollution.

"We are taking all steps to protect forests and greenery by all measures", he claimed. The minister stressed the need for avoiding pollution of water, air and soil; else people will face more problems. We can tide over by clean and green environment", he said.

"Though Delhi-like cities are facing severe pollution problems, the State is taking all measures to tide over the problem. Under the leadership and vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the forest cover was increased and greenery as well", he said.

The minister stated that the government took measures for lake revival and took up the 'Haritha Haram' and 'Mission Bhagiratha' schemes to provide pure water to villages. "These two are key programmes help farmers in villages develop with minor irrigation and get income through community professions", Reddy said.