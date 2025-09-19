Hyderabad Gold Prices Today: 24K & 22K Rates Over the Last 5 Days

Gold prices in Hyderabad have gone up and down a little in the last five days.

Today, September 19, 24K gold costs ₹11,133 per gram. It is ₹16 more than yesterday. 22K gold costs ₹10,205 per gram, ₹15 more than yesterday.

In the last five days, 24K gold was: ₹11,117 (Sep 18), ₹11,171 (Sep 17), ₹11,193 (Sep 16), and ₹11,106 (Sep 15).

22K gold was: ₹10,190 (Sep 18), ₹10,240 (Sep 17), ₹10,260 (Sep 16), and ₹10,180 (Sep 15).

Overall, gold prices have changed a little. 24K gold went up ₹27 in five days. 22K gold went up ₹25. These small changes are normal.