Hyderabad: Goons slit 25-year-old man's throat

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, miscreants slit a 25-year-old man's throat at Langer Houz in Hyderabad. The youth had a love marriage recently. The youth has been identified as Kaleem.



All the three accused were arrested by the police.

The police are investigating in all angles including that of love marriage behind the murder. Police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the murder.

Police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.