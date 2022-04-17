Hyderabad: Gopalnagar residents find solution to traffic jam issue

Hyderabad: Due to ongoing works of Nala at the KPKB Colony road more tha 10,000 commuters had been facing difficulties to commute but thanks to the residents who along with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Water Board provided an alternate intermittent solution to divert the main road drainage flow to Nala.

The GHMC and Water Board teams were helpless to connect Gopalnagar drainage flow until project team complete table water drainage Nala.

"Where there is a will there's a way. Gopalnagar Residents Welfare Association members have provided an alternate solution to the project works of GHMC and HMWS&SB," said Sunil Reddy a resident and advisor of the association.

According to the officials, 10,000 people who use Manjeera pipeline road to commute had faced numerous problems at Anjaneya Swami Temple circle as the road was bumpy, water clogging that was causing heavy traffic jam. But the Residents Welfare association Members found a alternate intermittent solution to divert the main road drainage flow to Nala.

With the help of project works team cleared the drainage flow and made the road from drainage water free and level the bumpy road.