Hyderabad: Government medical college teachers stage protest in support of their demands

Hyderabad : The Telangana teaching government doctors have threatened to go on an indefinite strike in the 26 medical colleges in the State if their demands were not addressed by the government.

The doctors have given seven days time to the State government to solve their long pending demands. The doctor’s association conducted ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ and staged a protest at the office of Director of Medical Education (DME) in the city on Wednesday. Over 250 doctors from 26 government medical colleges of Telangana participated in the protest programme.

The demands of the teaching doctors include clearing of the 56 months pay revision arrears which is pending from the past seven years. The doctors said that the file was pending in the CMO for the last eight months. They also demanded the government to do the general transfers which have been pending for five years. They also want the government to fix pay for absorbed doctors from Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad and Director of Health to Director of Medical Education, which has been pending since many years.

The Association vice president Dr Kiran Madala said that the government should provide a career advancement scheme for professors which have been pending since the past five years, review the private practice ban GO 56, and construct a new building for Osmania Hospital. The doctors said that if their demands were not met in seven days, they would go ahead with a Statewide indefinite strike involving 26 medical colleges all over Telangana.

Meanwhile in the evening, the Association President J Tirupati Rao said the officials came forward to discuss our problems. On the invitation of TVVP Commissioner, TSMSIDC Chairman Errolla Srinivas discussed the solution of their problems on Wednesday. After comprehensive discussions, he promised to arrange discussions in the presence of the Health Minister in two to three days. The next programme would be announced on September 25 depending on the outcome of the discussions and would be posted in the group.