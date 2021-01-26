Hyderabad : Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan Holds Virtual Meet With Bala Sadan Inmates

Hyderabad : Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday hosted a virtual At Home for the inmates of the BalaSadans across the State.

As the regular At Home could not be conducted due to Covid-19 preventive measures at the Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Republic Day, the Governor instead interacted with the inmates of BalaSadans in a virtual mode and motivated them to work diligently to realise their dreams.

"This is the happiest and memorable Republic Day for me, as I interacted with the inmates of BalaSadans. The inmates have great confidence, communication skills and goals to achieve and serve the underprivileged in future," the Governor added.

Dr.Tamilisai assured all the children that they would be invited to the Raj Bhavan when conditions become normal and would give them a treat. "You will be my special guests at the Raj Bhavan very soon," she added.

The children were thrilled to interact with the Governor and many of them told that they were inspired by the Governor and Divya Devarajan, the Commissioner, women development and child welfare.

The Governor was moved by the suffering that some children had to go through at the hands of their relatives before joining the BalaSadans.

A couple of children exhibited their singing talents and each of them, whoever got the chance to interact at the virtual meet, narrated their stories and dreams in a moving way.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of State Government in taking the best possible care of the children in BalaSadans.

She called upon the activists, philanthropists, and others to join hands in helping the BalaSadans' children realize their dreams and make it big in life.

The Indian Red Cross Society functionaries too joined the virtual interaction and pledged their support to the BalaSadans in their respective areas.