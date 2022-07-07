Hyderabad: Govt teachers to hold maha dharna today

Hyderabad: Members of Upadhyaya Sanghala Porata Committee (USPC) held virtual meeting on Wednesday and demanded the State government to fill the vacant teacher posts in government schools and appoint vidya volunteers immediately. Government teachers have also planned to stage a maha dharna on July 7 at Indira Park.

Transfers and promotions were not given to teachers during the summer holidays. As the academic year has begun, the State government had given an ultimatum that by June 20 they would release a schedule for transfers and promotion of teachers but nothing has been released yet.

Apart from this, the Education department is yet to supply textbooks and uniforms to the government school students, said a member of USPC. As the State government has failed to release the schedule of teacher's transfers and promotion, we have planned a maha dharna for solving our issue, added a member.