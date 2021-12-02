Hyderabad: Govt urged to breathe life into defunct stepwells in city

Hyderabad: After the successful restoration of stepwell in Bapu Ghat, Langar Houz, several heritage activists have demanded the State government to restore many other heritage wells which are lying in neglect.

On Wednesday, city-based heritage activist Syed Meraj Nawab demanded Special Chief Secretary for Urban Development Arvind Kumar restore the 400-year-old historical step well which is at Waqf Institution Hazrat Bedar Shah Dargah.

Nawab alleged that the surrounding area of the well has already been illegally encroached by land sharks. After the caretaker of the Dargah Syed Shaukat Ali submitted several representations to the Waqf Board urging to protect the Waqf property, till now no action has been taken up by authorities.

He said, "Hyderabad has many historical step wells which are built during the period of Quli Qutub Shah dynasty. Most wells have been filled with garbage and encroached. With the government showing interest in reviving step wells authorities must also take immediate action and restore other wells of the city."

This demand was raised after IT Industry and Municipal Administration Minister KTR inaugurated the revived step well at Bapughat. The restoration work was taken up by the Gandipet Welfare Society.

The recently restored step wells in the city have become venues for cultural activities promoting the Deccan tradition, Urdu poetry, Qawali nights, including visits for school students to spread awareness on heritage and for safeguarding the wells.